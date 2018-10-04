Match ends, RSC Anderlecht 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2.
RSC Anderlecht v Dinamo Zagreb
Line-ups
Anderlecht
- 16Didillon
- 7Najar RodríguezSubstituted forSaiefat 66'minutes
- 55VranjesBooked at 46mins
- 4Sanneh
- 44Milic
- 99BakkaliSubstituted forMoriokaat 89'minutes
- 25Trebel
- 5Makarenko
- 40Amuzu
- 9DimataSubstituted forLawrenceat 85'minutes
- 19Santini
Substitutes
- 1Boeckx
- 3Lawrence
- 8Gerkens
- 10Morioka
- 15Saief
- 20Kums
- 45Bornauw
Dinamo Zagreb
- 40Livakovic
- 30StojanovicBooked at 10mins
- 28Théophile-CatherineBooked at 90mins
- 66DilaverSubstituted forPericat 45'minutes
- 13Rrahmani
- 5AdemiBooked at 49mins
- 8HajrovicBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSunjicat 76'minutes
- 14Gojak
- 7Olmo
- 99OrsicSubstituted forGavranovicat 90'minutes
- 21Petkovic
Substitutes
- 1Zagorac
- 9Budimir
- 11Gavranovic
- 31Leskovic
- 34Sunjic
- 55Peric
- 92Kadzior
- Referee:
- Vladislav Bezborodov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away24
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RSC Anderlecht 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2.
Attempt blocked. Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Sunjic.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Milic (RSC Anderlecht) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Trebel.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Dinamo Zagreb) for a bad foul.
Kenny Saief (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Dinamo Zagreb).
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Mario Gavranovic replaces Mislav Orsic.
Substitution
Substitution, RSC Anderlecht. Ryota Morioka replaces Zakaria Bakkali.
Foul by Adrien Trebel (RSC Anderlecht).
Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Zakaria Bakkali (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Substitution
Substitution, RSC Anderlecht. Jamie Lawrence replaces Landry Dimata.
Offside, RSC Anderlecht. Evgeniy Makarenko tries a through ball, but Landry Dimata is caught offside.
Foul by Evgeniy Makarenko (RSC Anderlecht).
Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kenny Saief (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Landry Dimata (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Foul by Antonio Milic (RSC Anderlecht).
Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Francis Amuzu (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb).
Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Francis Amuzu.
Attempt saved. Zakaria Bakkali (RSC Anderlecht) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adrien Trebel.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Ivan Sunjic replaces Izet Hajrovic.
Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Antonio Milic.
Attempt blocked. Amir Rrahmani (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Izet Hajrovic (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amer Gojak.
Goal!
Goal! RSC Anderlecht 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2. Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
Substitution
Substitution, RSC Anderlecht. Kenny Saief replaces A. Najar.
Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Francis Amuzu (RSC Anderlecht) because of an injury.
Booking
Izet Hajrovic (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Francis Amuzu (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Izet Hajrovic (Dinamo Zagreb).