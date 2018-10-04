Europa League - Group D
Anderlecht0Dinamo Zagreb2

RSC Anderlecht v Dinamo Zagreb

Line-ups

Anderlecht

  • 16Didillon
  • 7Najar RodríguezSubstituted forSaiefat 66'minutes
  • 55VranjesBooked at 46mins
  • 4Sanneh
  • 44Milic
  • 99BakkaliSubstituted forMoriokaat 89'minutes
  • 25Trebel
  • 5Makarenko
  • 40Amuzu
  • 9DimataSubstituted forLawrenceat 85'minutes
  • 19Santini

Substitutes

  • 1Boeckx
  • 3Lawrence
  • 8Gerkens
  • 10Morioka
  • 15Saief
  • 20Kums
  • 45Bornauw

Dinamo Zagreb

  • 40Livakovic
  • 30StojanovicBooked at 10mins
  • 28Théophile-CatherineBooked at 90mins
  • 66DilaverSubstituted forPericat 45'minutes
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 5AdemiBooked at 49mins
  • 8HajrovicBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSunjicat 76'minutes
  • 14Gojak
  • 7Olmo
  • 99OrsicSubstituted forGavranovicat 90'minutes
  • 21Petkovic

Substitutes

  • 1Zagorac
  • 9Budimir
  • 11Gavranovic
  • 31Leskovic
  • 34Sunjic
  • 55Peric
  • 92Kadzior
Referee:
Vladislav Bezborodov

Match Stats

Home TeamAnderlechtAway TeamDinamo Zagreb
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away24

Live Text

Match ends, RSC Anderlecht 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RSC Anderlecht 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2.

Attempt blocked. Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Sunjic.

Attempt blocked. Antonio Milic (RSC Anderlecht) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Trebel.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Dinamo Zagreb) for a bad foul.

Kenny Saief (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Dinamo Zagreb).

Substitution

Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Mario Gavranovic replaces Mislav Orsic.

Substitution

Substitution, RSC Anderlecht. Ryota Morioka replaces Zakaria Bakkali.

Foul by Adrien Trebel (RSC Anderlecht).

Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Zakaria Bakkali (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Substitution

Substitution, RSC Anderlecht. Jamie Lawrence replaces Landry Dimata.

Offside, RSC Anderlecht. Evgeniy Makarenko tries a through ball, but Landry Dimata is caught offside.

Foul by Evgeniy Makarenko (RSC Anderlecht).

Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kenny Saief (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Landry Dimata (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Foul by Antonio Milic (RSC Anderlecht).

Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Francis Amuzu (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb).

Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Francis Amuzu.

Attempt saved. Zakaria Bakkali (RSC Anderlecht) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adrien Trebel.

Substitution

Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Ivan Sunjic replaces Izet Hajrovic.

Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Antonio Milic.

Attempt blocked. Amir Rrahmani (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Izet Hajrovic (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amer Gojak.

Goal!

Goal! RSC Anderlecht 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2. Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo.

Substitution

Substitution, RSC Anderlecht. Kenny Saief replaces A. Najar.

Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Francis Amuzu (RSC Anderlecht) because of an injury.

Booking

Izet Hajrovic (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Francis Amuzu (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Izet Hajrovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Villarreal20205502
4Spartak Moscow201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you