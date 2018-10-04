Match ends, Rosenborg 1, RB Leipzig 3.
Rosenborg v RB Leipzig
-
Line-ups
Rosenborg
- 1Hansen
- 2HedenstadSubstituted forDahl Reitanat 62'minutes
- 16HovlandBooked at 57mins
- 4Reginiussen
- 20Gersbach
- 7Jensen
- 8Konradsen
- 5DenicSubstituted forVilhjálmssonat 77'minutes
- 17Levi
- 14Søderlund
- 11de LanlaySubstituted forJebaliat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Vilhjálmsson
- 21Dahl Reitan
- 24Østbø
- 25Lundemo
- 26Serbecic
- 27Jebali
- 34Botheim
RB Leipzig
- 28Mvogo
- 22MukieleSubstituted forSabitzerat 80'minutes
- 6Konaté
- 4Orban
- 23HalstenbergSubstituted forSaracchiat 74'minutes
- 27Laimer
- 13Ilsanker
- 31DemmeSubstituted forKlostermannat 64'minutes
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 29Augustin
- 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
Substitutes
- 3Saracchi
- 5Upamecano
- 7Sabitzer
- 9Poulsen
- 11Werner
- 16Klostermann
- 21Müller
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away12
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rosenborg 1, RB Leipzig 3.
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann.
Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mike Jensen (Rosenborg).
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by André Hansen.
Attempt saved. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Issam Jebali (Rosenborg).
Hand ball by Bruma (RB Leipzig).
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Erlend Dahl Reitan.
Hand ball by Anders Konradsen (Rosenborg).
Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Saracchi.
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).
Issam Jebali (Rosenborg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Willi Orban tries a through ball, but Matheus Cunha is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Nordi Mukiele.
Goal!
Goal! Rosenborg 1, RB Leipzig 3. Issam Jebali (Rosenborg) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Levi.
Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Substitution
Substitution, Rosenborg. Matthías Vilhjálmsson replaces Djordje Denic.
Attempt saved. Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Marcelo Saracchi replaces Marcel Halstenberg.
Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Yvon Mvogo.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Levi (Rosenborg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Søderlund.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Tore Reginiussen (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Issam Jebali (Rosenborg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djordje Denic with a headed pass.
Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Yvon Mvogo.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Levi (Rosenborg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Rosenborg. Issam Jebali replaces Yann-Erik de Lanlay.
Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).
Jonathan Levi (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Lukas Klostermann replaces Diego Demme.
Substitution
Substitution, Rosenborg. Erlend Dahl Reitan replaces Vegar Hedenstad.
Goal!
Goal! Rosenborg 0, RB Leipzig 3. Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bruma with a through ball.
Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mike Jensen (Rosenborg).
Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anders Konradsen (Rosenborg).