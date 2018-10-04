Europa League - Group B
Rosenborg1RB Leipzig3

Rosenborg v RB Leipzig

Line-ups

Rosenborg

  • 1Hansen
  • 2HedenstadSubstituted forDahl Reitanat 62'minutes
  • 16HovlandBooked at 57mins
  • 4Reginiussen
  • 20Gersbach
  • 7Jensen
  • 8Konradsen
  • 5DenicSubstituted forVilhjálmssonat 77'minutes
  • 17Levi
  • 14Søderlund
  • 11de LanlaySubstituted forJebaliat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Vilhjálmsson
  • 21Dahl Reitan
  • 24Østbø
  • 25Lundemo
  • 26Serbecic
  • 27Jebali
  • 34Botheim

RB Leipzig

  • 28Mvogo
  • 22MukieleSubstituted forSabitzerat 80'minutes
  • 6Konaté
  • 4Orban
  • 23HalstenbergSubstituted forSaracchiat 74'minutes
  • 27Laimer
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 31DemmeSubstituted forKlostermannat 64'minutes
  • 17Tué Na Bangna
  • 29Augustin
  • 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha

Substitutes

  • 3Saracchi
  • 5Upamecano
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 9Poulsen
  • 11Werner
  • 16Klostermann
  • 21Müller
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamRosenborgAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home5
Away25
Shots on Target
Home4
Away12
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Rosenborg 1, RB Leipzig 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rosenborg 1, RB Leipzig 3.

Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann.

Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mike Jensen (Rosenborg).

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by André Hansen.

Attempt saved. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Issam Jebali (Rosenborg).

Hand ball by Bruma (RB Leipzig).

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Erlend Dahl Reitan.

Hand ball by Anders Konradsen (Rosenborg).

Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Saracchi.

Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).

Issam Jebali (Rosenborg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Willi Orban tries a through ball, but Matheus Cunha is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Nordi Mukiele.

Goal!

Goal! Rosenborg 1, RB Leipzig 3. Issam Jebali (Rosenborg) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Levi.

Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

Substitution

Substitution, Rosenborg. Matthías Vilhjálmsson replaces Djordje Denic.

Attempt saved. Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Marcelo Saracchi replaces Marcel Halstenberg.

Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Yvon Mvogo.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Levi (Rosenborg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Søderlund.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

Tore Reginiussen (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Issam Jebali (Rosenborg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Djordje Denic with a headed pass.

Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Yvon Mvogo.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Levi (Rosenborg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Rosenborg. Issam Jebali replaces Yann-Erik de Lanlay.

Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).

Jonathan Levi (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Lukas Klostermann replaces Diego Demme.

Substitution

Substitution, Rosenborg. Erlend Dahl Reitan replaces Vegar Hedenstad.

Goal!

Goal! Rosenborg 0, RB Leipzig 3. Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bruma with a through ball.

Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mike Jensen (Rosenborg).

Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anders Konradsen (Rosenborg).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Villarreal20205502
4Spartak Moscow201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
View full Europa League tables

