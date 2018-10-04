Europa League - Group E
Vorskla Poltava1Sporting2

Vorskla Poltava v Sporting Lisbon

Line-ups

Vorskla Poltava

  • 1Shust
  • 4Perduta
  • 44Dallku
  • 17Chesnakov
  • 66Batista de SouzaBooked at 8mins
  • 6Sklyar
  • 29KravchenkoSubstituted forGabelokat 84'minutes
  • 11Sharpar
  • 82Rebenok
  • 10KulachSubstituted forSergiychukat 62'minutes
  • 26Kolomoets

Substitutes

  • 8Gabelok
  • 9Sergiychuk
  • 14Mores da Cruz
  • 19Odariuk
  • 21Tkachenko
  • 25Martinenko
  • 40Sakiv

Sporting

  • 19Salin
  • 76Boialvo Gaspar
  • 4Coates
  • 6Almeida Pinto
  • 5Nascimento
  • 25PetrovicSubstituted forBoges Cabralat 70'minutes
  • 17Almeida da Cunha
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 9AcuñaBooked at 73mins
  • 18Cardoso ManéSubstituted forMonteroat 58'minutes
  • 23DiabySubstituted forDias Belloliat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Montero
  • 13Ristovski
  • 21Dias Belloli
  • 40Ribeiro
  • 77Boges Cabral
  • 86Gudelj
  • 90Mariz Luís
Referee:
Nikola Dabanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamVorskla PoltavaAway TeamSporting
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Vorskla Poltava 1, Sporting CP 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Vorskla Poltava 1, Sporting CP 2.

Attempt missed. Vyacheslav Sharpar (Vorskla Poltava) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mykhaylo Sergiychuk.

Foul by Fredy Montero (Sporting CP).

Ardin Dallku (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Vorskla Poltava 1, Sporting CP 2. Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.

Foul by André Pinto (Sporting CP).

Mykhaylo Sergiychuk (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Vorskla Poltava 1, Sporting CP 1. Fredy Montero (Sporting CP) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jefferson.

Foul by André Pinto (Sporting CP).

Vyacheslav Sharpar (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Vorskla Poltava. Artem Gabelok replaces Dmitry Kravchenko.

Foul by Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP).

Mykhaylo Sergiychuk (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dmitry Kravchenko (Vorskla Poltava) because of an injury.

Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).

Mykhaylo Sergiychuk (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Fredy Montero (Sporting CP) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Fredy Montero (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Igor Perduta.

Attempt missed. Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Artur.

Raphinha (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pavlo Rebenok (Vorskla Poltava).

Attempt saved. Nani (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.

Attempt missed. Raphinha (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fredy Montero with a cross.

Booking

Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).

Yuriy Kolomoets (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yuriy Kolomoets (Vorskla Poltava).

Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yuriy Kolomoets (Vorskla Poltava).

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting CP. Raphinha replaces Abdoulaye Diaby.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting CP. Jovane Cabral replaces Radosav Petrovic.

Radosav Petrovic (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pavlo Rebenok (Vorskla Poltava).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Villarreal20205502
4Spartak Moscow201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
View full Europa League tables

