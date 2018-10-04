Match ends, Vorskla Poltava 1, Sporting CP 2.
Vorskla Poltava v Sporting Lisbon
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Vorskla Poltava
- 1Shust
- 4Perduta
- 44Dallku
- 17Chesnakov
- 66Batista de SouzaBooked at 8mins
- 6Sklyar
- 29KravchenkoSubstituted forGabelokat 84'minutes
- 11Sharpar
- 82Rebenok
- 10KulachSubstituted forSergiychukat 62'minutes
- 26Kolomoets
Substitutes
- 8Gabelok
- 9Sergiychuk
- 14Mores da Cruz
- 19Odariuk
- 21Tkachenko
- 25Martinenko
- 40Sakiv
Sporting
- 19Salin
- 76Boialvo Gaspar
- 4Coates
- 6Almeida Pinto
- 5Nascimento
- 25PetrovicSubstituted forBoges Cabralat 70'minutes
- 17Almeida da Cunha
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 9AcuñaBooked at 73mins
- 18Cardoso ManéSubstituted forMonteroat 58'minutes
- 23DiabySubstituted forDias Belloliat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Montero
- 13Ristovski
- 21Dias Belloli
- 40Ribeiro
- 77Boges Cabral
- 86Gudelj
- 90Mariz Luís
- Referee:
- Nikola Dabanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Vorskla Poltava 1, Sporting CP 2.
Attempt missed. Vyacheslav Sharpar (Vorskla Poltava) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mykhaylo Sergiychuk.
Foul by Fredy Montero (Sporting CP).
Ardin Dallku (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Vorskla Poltava 1, Sporting CP 2. Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha.
Foul by André Pinto (Sporting CP).
Mykhaylo Sergiychuk (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Vorskla Poltava 1, Sporting CP 1. Fredy Montero (Sporting CP) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jefferson.
Foul by André Pinto (Sporting CP).
Vyacheslav Sharpar (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Vorskla Poltava. Artem Gabelok replaces Dmitry Kravchenko.
Foul by Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP).
Mykhaylo Sergiychuk (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dmitry Kravchenko (Vorskla Poltava) because of an injury.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).
Mykhaylo Sergiychuk (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Fredy Montero (Sporting CP) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Fredy Montero (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Igor Perduta.
Attempt missed. Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Artur.
Raphinha (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pavlo Rebenok (Vorskla Poltava).
Attempt saved. Nani (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fredy Montero with a cross.
Booking
Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).
Yuriy Kolomoets (Vorskla Poltava) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yuriy Kolomoets (Vorskla Poltava).
Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yuriy Kolomoets (Vorskla Poltava).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Raphinha replaces Abdoulaye Diaby.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Jovane Cabral replaces Radosav Petrovic.
Radosav Petrovic (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pavlo Rebenok (Vorskla Poltava).