Ahly and Tunisia to do without World Cup star Ali Maaloul

Al Ahly' defender Ali Maaloul played for Tunisia against England and Belgium at the World Cup in Russia.

A thigh injury means that Ali Maloul will miss key matches for his Egyptian club Al Ahly and the Tunisian national team.

The defender, who played for the Carthage Eagles at the World Cup in Russia, was injured in Ahly's 2-0 semi-final first leg win over Algeria's Entente Setif.

Al Ahly's doctor Khaled Mahmoud said that he will be out for six weeks meaning he misses the semi-final second leg on 23 October.

It also means that the 28-year-old will miss Tunisia's back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger.

Tunisia host the Menas on 13 October and travel to Niamey for the second game three days later.

The Carthage Eagles are currently top of their qualifying group with six points from two matches ahead of Egypt on three while Niger and Swaziland have a point each.