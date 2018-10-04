Scott McKenna: Aberdeen await hearing verdict after challenging ban over tackle on Odsonne Edouard

Media playback is not supported on this device Was McKenna's challenge on Edouard 'very reckless'?

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is "astonished" Scott McKenna faces a potential two-game ban after being cited for "serious foul play" for a challenge on Celtic's Odsonne Edouard.

The Dons are awaiting the outcome of Thursday's fast-track hearing after an appeal against a notice of complaint.

Edouard went off injured shortly after the tackle, which Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers called "very reckless".

"I am very surprised and disappointed it has been raised," said McInnes.

"I accept in some pictures it doesn't look great but it is a clearance; it is a football act. It is not as if he has ran to the player and lunged into him.

"For me, I thought the referee dealt with it at the time. I am sure if the referee looks at it again, he wouldn't be issuing a red card.

"We've denied there has been any serious foul play."