Dundee United can still win promotion - Laurie Ellis

Laurie Ellis (left) with sacked Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo

Dundee United are determined to bring the good times back for their support, says caretaker manager Laurie Ellis.

Ellis is in temporary charge following the sacking of Csaba Laszlo, with United currently fourth in the Championship, five points off the top.

And Ellis says United can still achieve promotion this season.

"We've not had a disastrous start to the season; we've still got an opportunity to do what we want to do this year," Ellis told BBC Scotland.

Dundee United were relegated from the Premiership in 2014/15, and have failed to gain promotion back to the top flight in the past two two years, losing to Livingston in the play-offs last season.

"It's been a difficult week, a really difficult few days," said Ellis, who refused to confirm whether he wants the job on a permanent basis.

"My job at the moment is to assist in this situation. I've stepped up to take the reigns for this week.

"One of the first things we spoke about this week was everyone's accountability.

"Csaba was very good with me and worked very hard to put together a set-up and squad that was going to win the league. The squad in that dressing room has got a lot of good players.

"We need them the fans behind us. It's not long ago we remember 10,500 against Hibs at Tannadice, and the feeling the players get with that support and that atmosphere, we've got a massive responsibility to get that back.

"We've got to start by producing results and performances to get that back, and when they do what a combination that will be."

United visit Championship leaders Ayr United on Saturday.