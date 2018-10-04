Adam Hammill: St Mirren winger turned down offers from "all over the world"

Adam Hammill has signed for St Mirren until January

Adam Hammill says he knocked back interest from clubs all over the world to sign for St Mirren until January.

There was interest from the USA, Australia and Iran in the services of the one time Liverpool youth player.

But the 30-year-old believes St Mirren was the right choice.

"I've just come here to match my ambitions, get as many games as possible until January, to do well and we'll talk in January about extending a deal," Hamill told BBC Scotland.

The former Dunfermline winger says working without the safety net of a longer term deal will help spur on his performances.

"There was interest from teams all over the world," said Hammill.

"I've taken a short term deal because I back my ability and myself to warrant a new deal. I did the same at Barnsley when I originally went back there, I only wanted to sign short term because it gives you no reassurances and you have got to perform to earn that contract so that's the reasoning behind the short term deal."

Since that season on loan at Dunfermline back in 2006-07, Hammill has spent time at seven clubs in English football including Southampton, Wolves, Huddersfield and Barnsley.

As a Liverpool youth Hammill was inspired by Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. The pair will face each other once more come early November when Rangers visit Paisley.

Hammill said: "His record speaks for itself as a Liverpool player, he earned himself legendary status which he fully deserves. He was the best player I ever saw in a red shirt.

"Now he's taken that leap into management, I've been impressed with what I've seen so far. You look at the European adventure they're on at the moment and it's exciting times ahead for himself and their fans."