Jose Mourinho: Ryan Giggs urges Manchester United not to sack boss

Ryan Giggs (left) was Manchester United's assistant manager when they faced Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in 2014

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has urged his former side Manchester United to stick with their manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has faced scrutiny following a run of four games without a win and off-field controversies including a row with midfielder Paul Pogba.

Giggs, an Old Trafford legend after 25 years at the club as a player and coach, has been tipped as a future United manager - but cooled such speculation.

"I believe he [Mourinho] should keep his job," said Giggs.

"They're going through a tough time at the moment, but change now then you're in the same position in a year, two years, quite possibly.

"I think the problem of late has been forward planning. Just take stock, they're going through a tough time but, no, my stance hasn't changed."

Giggs was speaking at the squad announcement for Wales' friendly against Spain next Thursday and Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland the following Tuesday.

The 44-year-old was at Old Trafford earlier this week to watch United as they were held to a goalless Champions League draw by Valencia, the latest in a long sequence of underwhelming performances which have prompted criticism.