Napoli charged by Uefa after win over Liverpool in Champions League

Napoli are second in Serie A

Napoli have been charged by Uefa for setting off fireworks and blocking stairways during Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League win against Liverpool.

Lorenzo Insigne scored a late winner for the Serie A side in Naples.

Paris St-Germain have been charged with setting of fireworks and crowd disturbances following their 6-1 win against Serbian side Red Star Belgrade at Parc des Princes.

Red Star were also charged with crowd disturbances and illicit chants.

The cases will be dealt with by Uefa on 18 October.