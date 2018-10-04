Graham Potter: Swans boss keen to see Rodon & Roberts sign new deals

Joe Rodon was selected for Wales U21s in Robert Page's latest squad announcement

Swansea City manager Graham Potter says the club need to act with urgency to secure the future of defenders Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts.

Roberts has earned full international honours in a season where both players have shone, but the duo's deals expire at the end of the current campaign.

Potter is wary of the need to secure the future of the academy graduates.

"I think we need to do it quickly and that's something we're doing behind the scenes," Potter explained.

Rodon, 20, has played only nine senior matches for the Swans, but Wales boss Ryan Giggs said he was "definitely in the reckoning" to be in the senior squad for the games against Spain and the Republic of Ireland, though he was later named in the U21 squad.

Roberts, 23, made his debut for Wales in March at the China Cup and scored his first goal for the senior team in the 4-1 victory over Republic of Ireland in the Nations League last month.

Potter says he thinks both players are currently settled with a club they grew up with.

Rodon from Llangyfelach in Swansea was a season ticket holder as a child, while Roberts, from Neath, also came through the Swans youth set-up.

"Joe is a young player who we're very proud of and is still at the start of his career.

"He's clever and mature enough to know he's only played nine matches," Potter said.

"He knows he's in the best place now and in an environment which he likes and suits him.

"We want both of those guys to be top players for Wales and they have the potential to play at the very highest level."

Potter, who played over 300 games in an 11-year club career, says his own experiences as a player taught him about the importance of being at a club where first team games will be available,

"In my career I was playing every week in the Championship and then I moved to Southampton and never played," Potter said.

"It didn't kill my career, but it certainly took it backwards. I could have done with another season.

These guys we are talking about (Roberts and Rodon) haven't even played 50 games yet, so let's give them a chance to play and enjoy their football."

After a host of injury issues earlier in the campaign, Swansea are now only missing winger Jefferson Montero and striker WIlfried Bony from their first team squad.

Bony has not played since tearing his cruciate ligament against Leicester City in February, but Potter is confident the 29-year-old striker will play for the club again in 2018.

"We are looking forward to having him back. We want him to be back because he can help us, of course.

"But it would be irresponsible of me to put him under any pressure.

"From his perspective he's old enough and wise enough to manage himself and he will be ready when he is ready.

"But I see him wearing a Swansea shirt again, absolutely.

"I think every player wants to be out there (on the pitch), but he's intelligent enough to know that he's been away for so long.

"So with the nature of the injury, the stage of his career, you just have to be careful and make sure you do the right things.

"I don't think he's far away. He's training hard with the physiotherapists and then will join up with the rest of the group.

"Then we can integrate him into match time. I anticipate it being this calendar year."