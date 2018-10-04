Aston Villa: Could Paulo Fonseca, Thierry Henry or Dean Smith replace Steve Bruce?

At Aston Villa, Steve Bruce was unable to add to his four previous promotions from the second tier

After sacking the manager who has won promotion to the Premier League more times than anyone else, who do Aston Villa turn to next?

Steve Bruce's departure on Wednesday ended his two-year spell in charge, after a run of one win in nine Championship games which culminated in Tuesday's dramatic 3-3 draw with Preston.

The 57-year-old's exit has prompted more than the usual flurry of speculation over possible replacements - but, if the manager with four previous promotions to his name could not get Villa back up, who can?

BBC Sport runs through the men being linked with the top job at a club that - according to former Villa and Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Townsend - "has lost its way".

The bookmakers' favourites

Bookmakers have made Dean Smith (left), Paulo Fonseca (centre) and Thierry Henry the early favourites

Brentford boss Dean Smith, 47, has guided the Bees to three consecutive top-10 Championship finishes, but 45-year-old Paulo Fonseca, who currently manages Shakhtar Donetsk, is also being strongly tipped to take over at Villa Park.

Fonseca has won back-to-back Ukrainian titles with Shakhtar, having previously helped Braga to a Portuguese cup in 2016, and has links with 'super-agent' Jorge Mendes, who reportedly advises Villa's board.

Meanwhile, legendary former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry is the assistant manager of the Belgium national side and was linked with the Villa job in the summer.

The 41-year-old quit his role as a Sky Sports pundit in July to focus on his "long-term ambition to become a football manager", before reportedly rejecting the chance to manage French outfit Bordeaux.

'They aren't going to give it to Prince William'

When asked about being tipped for the job ahead of his side's trip to Championship leaders Leeds on Saturday, Smith told BBC Radio London: "There is going to be speculation about many people.

"They put two and two together and sometimes come up with five. My job is Brentford and that is all I am interested in.

"My dad was a steward [at Villa] and I was brought up an Aston Villa fan and I am not sure they are going to give Prince William the job, are they?"

Asked if the vacancy would be hard to turn down, Smith added: "I cannot answer that because I have not been offered it and I do not think it would be right to."

Smith 'could be that man' for the long term

BBC Radio London's Phil Parry said "an offer from Villa Park would no doubt provoke some serious thinking" for Smith.

"It is almost four years since Smith walked into Griffin Park and his time at the club will be seen as a success," said Parry. "The style he has developed is pleasing on the eye and has won admiring glances from elsewhere.

"The fact that observers now suggest the Bees are no longer 'under the radar' and they can been seen as potential top-six challengers is testament to his measured, progressive and appealing approach.

"His personal link with Villa is a close one, having first gone along to watch the side as a four-year-old, while his brother grew up as a fan."

Former Villa defender Stephen Warnock added: "I would like to see Dean Smith given a crack at it, when you look at the job he's done at Brentford.

"He is a Villa fan I believe and the style of football he's playing with limited resources is an exceptional job.

"I'd like to see someone there for the long term and possibly he could be that man."

Villa set for a 'less familiar direction'?

Despite the speculation surrounding Smith, BBC WM 95.6 reporter Richard Wilford believes "the reported connections between Villa and Mendes may point in a less familiar direction".

"His influence behind Wolves' rise has been obvious," he said. "Wolves fans were singing his name and wearing Mendes face-masks at one point last season - and his client Nuno has led their march into, and up, the Premier League.

"Henry was widely believed to be being lined up by Villa's new owners in the summer, before they settled on starting the season with Bruce.

"Whether the new man is from home or abroad, experienced or a novice, the task is substantial and the pressure will be high."

The young, big-name gamble?

John Terry made 36 appearances for Aston Villa last season

One name on many Villa fans' lips is that of former England and Chelsea centre-back John Terry, who captained the West Midlands club last term, helping them reach the play-off final.

Terry, 37, left Villa after May's 1-0 loss to Fulham at Wembley, saying he was "hurting" having given "everything" in their failed bid to win promotion.

He has not said that his playing career is over, but turned down a contract offer from Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow in September.

And, with Derby's Frank Lampard and Rangers' Steven Gerrard attracting various plaudits early in their managerial careers, could Villa look to another young Premier League legend?

The experienced campaigners

David Moyes (left) and Sam Allardyce are both currently out of work

If Villa opt to appoint an experienced British manager, former Manchester United, Sunderland and Everton boss David Moyes and ex-England chief Sam Alladyce may both attract their attention.

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has also been backed for the role by some bookmakers.

Like Bruce, Allardyce has pedigree in leading teams to promotion out of the Championship, having gone up with Bolton in 2001 and again with West Ham in 2012.

But if Villa appointed him, it would likely be a short-term fix. Everton fans became disillusioned with the 63-year-old's style last season and so, with that being one of the main reasons why some Villa supporters wanted Bruce to leave, would Allardyce really be a welcome move?

The hipster's choice?

Mikel Arteta (left) was linked with the Arsenal job in the summer, while Carlos Carvalhal and Andrea Stramaccioni may also interest Villa

Arguably among the more left-field names being linked with Villa are those of Mikel Arteta, Carlos Carvalhal and Andrea Stramaccioni.

Odds shortened significantly on Manchester City assistant coach Arteta on Thursday, while Carvalhal won some admirers for his footballing style at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy in September claimed that former Inter boss Stramaccioni is on Villa's radar.

He is best known for his mixed time at the San Siro, where he impressed while in charge of the club's youth teams but could not replicate his success with the senior squad.

The 42-year-old left Inter after just one season in charge and has since had unsuccessful stints at Udinese, Panathinaikos and Sparta Prague.

Another Championship expert?

Mick McCarthy has been a manager for 26 and a half years

One experienced - and available - manager who has already stated he would be interested in replacing Bruce is former Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Mick McCarthy.

The 59-year-old's six-year spell in charge of the Tractor Boys ended in April.

Speaking on Wednesday while working as a pundit, he told Republic of Ireland-based station Virgin Media Sport: "Absolutely I would [be interested], of course I would.

"It is a fabulous club. I would do it, it is a great club."

When told Thierry Henry was a favourite for the role, McCarthy responded: "He should not be a favourite in front of me. I'm sorry but I'm blowing my own trumpet there."

'Be careful what you wish for'

Whoever Villa do settle on, Scotland and Stoke midfielder Darren Fletcher urged caution, telling BBC Radio 5 live: "Villa fans, be careful what you wish for, because it's not always a Wolves case.

"We've seen a lot of disasters with managers coming in and changing style, and all of a sudden you might find yourself going from a play-off final to nowhere."

Former Villa midfielder Townsend added: "We're seeing a big club that has lost its way, with players unable to play totally under pressure.

"The current group of players just haven't been good enough to snap out of that."