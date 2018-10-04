James Maddison, Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount named in England squad

Maddison, 21, Sancho, 18, and Mount, 19, have been in impressive form so far this season

James Maddison, Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount have been named in an England squad for the first time.

Leicester City playmaker Maddison, Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho and Derby's on-loan midfielder Mount are in the squad for the Nations League games against Croatia and Spain in October.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley returns to the squad for the first time since May 2016.

There are six uncapped players in boss Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad.

Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli, Southampton counterpart Alex McCarthy and Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah are the other uncapped players.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, whose only cap came against Lithuania in October 2017, returns to the squad.

"It aligns with what we have done in the last 18 months," said Southgate.

"We've got a few injuries in the midfield in particular - Dele (Alli), Jesse (Lingard) and Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) have been missing - and Fabian Delph, so there is an opportunity there.

"Then we have a decision on which way we want to use that opportunity. We think there are some exciting young players that we've been tracking, either through their clubs or our junior teams.

"This is a great opportunity for us to look at them."

Maddison, 21, who has won four England Under-21 caps, was watched by Southgate when he helped the Foxes beat Newcastle United on Saturday.

He has three goals and two assists for Leicester since a £20m summer move from Norwich.

Sancho, 18, has assisted five league goals for Dortmund this season as he has helped them to the top of Bundesliga after six games.

He joined the German side from Manchester City for about £10m in August 2017 and signed a new deal earlier this week.

Mount, meanwhile, has been in impressive form for Championship side Derby, with the 19-year-old having scored five goals this season.

So what sort of form are Maddison, Sancho and Mount in?

Maddison has created more goalscoring chances than any other English player in the Premier League this season.

Sancho has provided more assists (five) than any other player in Europe's big five leagues this season, setting up a team-mate once every 25 minutes on average in the Bundesliga.

Mount has been directly involved in 17 goals in his past 18 league appearances across the Eredivisie and the Championship, including play-off games (10 goals and seven assists)

"Jadon's is an unusual story for a young English player. He's been brave enough to go abroad and play," added Southgate.

"He's started two Champions League games for Dortmund and he's had a really big impact from the bench in their league matches so that's been a really brave decision from him to go and seek his opportunity.

"Mason's is a slightly different situation. He had a year at Vitesse Arnhem last year so he's had another year of men's football. This year in the Championship he's created more chances than any other player in the league.

"They're both still at formative stages but we think they can have an impact with the group and we'd have no hesitation in playing them in the games."

England squad

Goalkeepers

Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders

Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (on loan at Derby County from Chelsea), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford, (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)