Mike Flynn: Newport County manager wins League Two monthly award

Mike Flynn played for Wigan Athletic, Bradford City and Gillingham as well as Newport before entering management

Newport County boss Mike Flynn has been named the League Two manager of the month for September.

County, who are third in League Two, won four of their five league games in September and ended the month with a 4-2 win over Cambridge United.

Flynn has been in permanent charge since May 2017.

Darren Moore of West Bromwich Albion is the Championship manager of the month, with Doncaster boss Grant McCann winning the League One award.