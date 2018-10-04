Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Brown, Rangers, Gerrard, Hearts, Aberdeen, SPFL, League Cup

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic skipper Scott Brown is a major doubt for tonight's Europa League clash against Salzburg after a hamstring strain prevented him from training on Wednesday. (Scottish Sun)

The SPFL had to stump up a hefty compensation fee to greedy Hampden bosses as Celtic accused the governing body of bias over their decision to switch their Betfred Cup semi-final tie against Hearts to Murrayfield. (Daily Record)

Neil Doncaster is poised to survive calls for his head over the Betfred League Cup semi-final fiasco. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts will gain no advantage by facing Celtic at Murrayfield in the semi-finals of the Betfred Cup, according to manager Craig Levein.(The Times, subscription required)

An upgraded Murrayfield could feature alongside a revamped Hampden in any bid for the 2030 Fifa World Cup, UK Sport chiefs have said. (Scotsman)

Steven Gerrard insists his players should show the 'class' expected at Rangers by shaking hands with opponents regardless of the result. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Hibs gaffer Neil Lennon believes the quality of manager in the Premiership is the best it has been during his long association with the Scottish game. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard has told the SPFL they can avoid another Betfred Cup semi-final outcry in future - by planning for both Celtic and Rangers to reach the Europa League group stages. (Herald)

Former Morton, Dundee and Hibs boss Jim Duffy is set for a return to management with Queen's Park as successor to Gus MacPherson, who joined St Mirren as technical director. (Daily Record)

Hearts remain hopeful of having striker Uche Ikpeazu fit for Sunday's trip to Ibrox after the Englishman missed the past three matches with a foot injury which is still healing. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Winger Egil Kaja has been rewarded for his role in Livingston's sensational start to the season with a maiden call-up for Albania. (Daily Record, print edition)

Inverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson has hailed the impact of his summer recruits and hopes they can be part of a squad that remains intact for at least the next two years. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

A motivational video featuring former Ryder Cup captains Sam Torrance, Jose Maria Olazabal and Brian Huggett moved Europe's players to tears before they handed out a hammering to the strongest American team in the event's history in France last week. (Scotsman)

Scotland's most successful female rugby team, the trailblazing Murrayfield Wanderers, have been removed from the Tennent's Women's Premier League after failing to fulfil any league fixtures this season. (Scotsman)