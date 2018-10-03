Naby Keita: Liverpool midfielder in hospital with back injury

Breaking news

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was taken to hospital after being carried off with a back injury in the 1-0 Champions League defeat by Napoli.

Keita, who joined from RB Leipzig for £48m this summer, was taken off on a stretcher after just 19 minutes.

He received treatment on the pitch in Italy before being substituted.

Keita "underwent a number of precautionary health checks" to assess his condition, according to the club's official website.

No decision has yet been taken on when the 23-year-old will be discharged.

Keita has made nine appearances for Liverpool this season, including four starts in the Premier League.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you