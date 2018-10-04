Newcastle fans protest as Mike Ashley and Rafael Benitez meet in restaurant

Have Newcastle's 'Ashley Generation' had enough?

Newcastle fans protested outside a restaurant where owner Mike Ashley and manager Rafael Benitez met for talks.

They met four days after Ashley went to his first home match since May 2017 - Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Leicester.

Winless Newcastle are third from bottom in the Premier League and fans regularly protest against Ashley, who has been in charge since 2007.

In pre-season Benitez said the fans "need to be concerned" by the club's limited transfer business.

Earlier this week former Newcastle manager and player Kevin Keegan told BBC Radio 5 live the club had been a "nightmare for 10 years".

Members of supporters' club The Magpie Group and fans held a peaceful protest outside the Italian restaurant in Northumberland where Benitez, Sports Direct owner Ashley and Newcastle players had a meal.

The fan group confirmed Sports Direct boss Ashley was greeted with jeers and chants of 'where's the money gone?', while there were also banners declaring 'Ashley Out' and 'Sports Redirect'.

