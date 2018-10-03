Champions League - Group A
Atl Madrid3Club Brugge1

Atlético Madrid 3-1 Club Brugge: Antoine Griezmann scores twice for Atletico

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann has been involved in 18 of Atletico's past 20 Champions League goals (13 goals, five assists)

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid made it two wins out of two in the Champions League.

Griezmann stroked Atletico ahead in the first half but Arnaut Danjuma levelled matters before the break.

Diego Simeone's side pressed and were rewarded when Griezmann drilled home his second from Diego Costa's pass. Koke then sealed the win from Griezmann's pass in injury time.

Borussia Dortmund join Atletico on top of Group A after a 3-0 win over Monaco.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 24GiménezBooked at 36minsSubstituted forFilipe Luísat 45'minutes
  • 2Godín
  • 21HernándezBooked at 85mins
  • 5ParteySubstituted forCorreaat 63'minutes
  • 4Arias
  • 11Lemar
  • 6Koke
  • 8Saúl
  • 19Diego CostaSubstituted forHernándezat 69'minutes
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 10Correa
  • 14Hernández
  • 20Torres Belén
  • 32Garcés

Club Brugge

  • 1Letica
  • 5Poulain
  • 44Mechele
  • 24Denswil
  • 19VlietinckSubstituted forMata Pedro Lourencoat 56'minutes
  • 25Vormer
  • 26RitsBooked at 27minsSubstituted forOpendaat 75'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 20Vanaken
  • 47Danjuma Groeneveld
  • 16SchrijversSubstituted forNakambaat 56'minutes
  • 7Moraes Ferreira da Silva

Substitutes

  • 9Vossen
  • 15Mitrovic
  • 18Nakamba
  • 22Horvath
  • 42Dennis
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 80Openda
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak
Attendance:
55,742

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamClub Brugge
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1.

Attempt missed. Wesley (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge).

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Santiago Arias.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

Booking

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).

Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Karlo Letica.

Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Booking

Lois Openda (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lois Openda (Club Brugge).

Attempt missed. Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hans Vanaken with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Club Brugge. Lois Openda replaces Mats Rits.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo replaces Diego Costa because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Club Brugge 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Costa.

Hand ball by Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Thomas Partey.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Club Brugge. Clinton Mukoni Mata Pedro Lourenco replaces Thibault Vlietinck.

Substitution

Substitution, Club Brugge. Marvelous Nakamba replaces Siebe Schrijvers.

Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.

Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Filipe Luís with a cross.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 3rd October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22004046
2Atl Madrid22005236
3Club Brugge200214-30
4Monaco200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22008266
2Inter Milan22004226
3Tottenham200236-30
4PSV Eindhoven200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21101014
2Liverpool21013303
3PSG21018443
4Red Star Belgrade201116-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Schalke21102114
3Galatasaray21013123
4Lokomotiv Moscow200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax21104134
2Bayern Munich21103124
3Benfica210134-13
4AEK Athens200226-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon21104314
2Man City21013303
3Shakhtar Donetsk20204402
4Hoffenheim201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow21103214
2Real Madrid21013123
3Roma21015323
4Viktoria Plzen201127-51

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22005056
2Man Utd21103034
3Valencia201102-21
4Young Boys200206-60
View full Champions League tables

