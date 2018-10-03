Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1.
Atlético Madrid 3-1 Club Brugge: Antoine Griezmann scores twice for Atletico
-
- From the section Champions League
Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid made it two wins out of two in the Champions League.
Griezmann stroked Atletico ahead in the first half but Arnaut Danjuma levelled matters before the break.
Diego Simeone's side pressed and were rewarded when Griezmann drilled home his second from Diego Costa's pass. Koke then sealed the win from Griezmann's pass in injury time.
Borussia Dortmund join Atletico on top of Group A after a 3-0 win over Monaco.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 24GiménezBooked at 36minsSubstituted forFilipe Luísat 45'minutes
- 2Godín
- 21HernándezBooked at 85mins
- 5ParteySubstituted forCorreaat 63'minutes
- 4Arias
- 11Lemar
- 6Koke
- 8Saúl
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forHernándezat 69'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 3Filipe Luís
- 9N Kalinic
- 10Correa
- 14Hernández
- 20Torres Belén
- 32Garcés
Club Brugge
- 1Letica
- 5Poulain
- 44Mechele
- 24Denswil
- 19VlietinckSubstituted forMata Pedro Lourencoat 56'minutes
- 25Vormer
- 26RitsBooked at 27minsSubstituted forOpendaat 75'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 20Vanaken
- 47Danjuma Groeneveld
- 16SchrijversSubstituted forNakambaat 56'minutes
- 7Moraes Ferreira da Silva
Substitutes
- 9Vossen
- 15Mitrovic
- 18Nakamba
- 22Horvath
- 42Dennis
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 80Openda
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
- Attendance:
- 55,742
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1.
Attempt missed. Wesley (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge).
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Santiago Arias.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Booking
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Karlo Letica.
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Booking
Lois Openda (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lois Openda (Club Brugge).
Attempt missed. Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hans Vanaken with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Lois Openda replaces Mats Rits.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo replaces Diego Costa because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Club Brugge 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Costa.
Hand ball by Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Thomas Partey.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Clinton Mukoni Mata Pedro Lourenco replaces Thibault Vlietinck.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Marvelous Nakamba replaces Siebe Schrijvers.
Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Filipe Luís with a cross.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.