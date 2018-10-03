Atlético Madrid 3-1 Club Brugge: Antoine Griezmann scores twice for Atletico

From the section

Antoine Griezmann has been involved in 18 of Atletico's past 20 Champions League goals (13 goals, five assists)

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid made it two wins out of two in the Champions League.

Griezmann stroked Atletico ahead in the first half but Arnaut Danjuma levelled matters before the break.

Diego Simeone's side pressed and were rewarded when Griezmann drilled home his second from Diego Costa's pass. Koke then sealed the win from Griezmann's pass in injury time.

Borussia Dortmund join Atletico on top of Group A after a 3-0 win over Monaco.

