Attempt missed. Naldo (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a corner.
Lokomotiv Moscow v FC Schalke 04
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 20IgnatjevBooked at 45mins
- 33KvirkveliaBooked at 43mins
- 5HöwedesBooked at 19mins
- 3Idowu
- 6Barinov
- 7Krychowiak
- 11An Miranchuk
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 4Manuel Fernandes
- 24Macedo Lopes
Substitutes
- 14Corluka
- 23Tarasov
- 27Denisov
- 28Rotenberg
- 77Kochenkov
- 84Lysov
- 96Zhemaletdinov
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 18Caligiuri
- 26Sané
- 29Naldo
- 3Mendyl
- 6MascarellBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSerdarat 45'minutes
- 13RudySubstituted forBentalebat 55'minutes
- 7Uth
- 2McKennieBooked at 52mins
- 11Konoplyanka
- 36Embolo
Substitutes
- 5Nastasic
- 8Serdar
- 9Di Santo
- 10Bentaleb
- 14Baba
- 19Burgstaller
- 35Nübel
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Vladislav Ignatjev.
Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Booking
Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04).
Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Salif Sané.
Attempt blocked. Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Brian Idowu.
Hand ball by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Second Half
Second Half begins Lokomotiv Moscow 0, FC Schalke 04 0.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Suat Serdar replaces Omar Mascarell.
Half Time
First Half ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 0, FC Schalke 04 0.
Booking
Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Hamza Mendyl (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Solomon Kvirkvelia (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Solomon Kvirkvelia (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Sebastian Rudy (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Benedikt Höwedes (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anton Miranchuk.
Attempt missed. Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev.
Attempt blocked. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anton Miranchuk.
Attempt missed. Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Breel Embolo.
Attempt blocked. Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Breel Embolo.
Attempt missed. Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Weston McKennie.
Foul by Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Naldo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benedikt Höwedes.
Attempt missed. Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk following a corner.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Daniel Caligiuri.
Attempt blocked. Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04).