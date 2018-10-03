Champions League - Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow0Schalke0

Lokomotiv Moscow v FC Schalke 04

Line-ups

Lokomotiv Moscow

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 20IgnatjevBooked at 45mins
  • 33KvirkveliaBooked at 43mins
  • 5HöwedesBooked at 19mins
  • 3Idowu
  • 6Barinov
  • 7Krychowiak
  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 4Manuel Fernandes
  • 24Macedo Lopes

Substitutes

  • 14Corluka
  • 23Tarasov
  • 27Denisov
  • 28Rotenberg
  • 77Kochenkov
  • 84Lysov
  • 96Zhemaletdinov

Schalke

  • 1Fährmann
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 26Sané
  • 29Naldo
  • 3Mendyl
  • 6MascarellBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSerdarat 45'minutes
  • 13RudySubstituted forBentalebat 55'minutes
  • 7Uth
  • 2McKennieBooked at 52mins
  • 11Konoplyanka
  • 36Embolo

Substitutes

  • 5Nastasic
  • 8Serdar
  • 9Di Santo
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 14Baba
  • 19Burgstaller
  • 35Nübel
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamLokomotiv MoscowAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Attempt missed. Naldo (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Vladislav Ignatjev.

Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Booking

Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04).

Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt missed. Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Salif Sané.

Attempt blocked. Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Brian Idowu.

Hand ball by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Second Half

Second Half begins Lokomotiv Moscow 0, FC Schalke 04 0.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Suat Serdar replaces Omar Mascarell.

Half Time

First Half ends, Lokomotiv Moscow 0, FC Schalke 04 0.

Booking

Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Hamza Mendyl (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Solomon Kvirkvelia (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Solomon Kvirkvelia (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Sebastian Rudy (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Benedikt Höwedes (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anton Miranchuk.

Attempt missed. Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev.

Attempt blocked. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anton Miranchuk.

Attempt missed. Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Breel Embolo.

Attempt blocked. Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Breel Embolo.

Attempt missed. Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

Foul by Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Naldo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benedikt Höwedes.

Attempt missed. Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk following a corner.

Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Daniel Caligiuri.

Attempt blocked. Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 3rd October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund11001013
3Monaco100112-10
4Club Brugge100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11003213
2PSG21016333
3Napoli10100001
4Red Star Belgrade201104-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11003033
2Schalke20201102
3FC Porto10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow201103-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax21104134
2Bayern Munich21103124
3Benfica210134-13
4AEK Athens200226-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon21104314
2Man City21013303
3Shakhtar Donetsk20204402
4Hoffenheim201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow21103214
2Real Madrid21013123
3Roma21015323
4Viktoria Plzen201127-51

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22005056
2Man Utd21103034
3Valencia201102-21
4Young Boys200206-60
