Raja Casablanca seize Confederation Cup advantage at Enyimba

Abdelilah Hafidi scored his first African Confederation Cup goal since March to give Raja Casablanca of Morocco a 1-0 semi-final first-leg win away to Enyimba of Nigeria on Wednesday.

The midfielder struck three minutes into the second half in Aba to put Raja in a strong position in the second-tier African club competition.

Raja took a quick free-kick from their half with Hafidi latching on to a low cross to fire past goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai.

It was the first Confederation Cup goal for Hafidi since he scored in a qualifying win over FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania and only the second conceded by Afelokhai in five matches.

Enyimba wasted a great chance to equalise midway through the second half when Stanley Dimgba blasted a penalty over the bar after a Moroccan handball.

The return match takes place on 24 October in Casablanca.

Al Masry of Egypt host AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Port Said later on Wednesday in the other semi-final first leg.