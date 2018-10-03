Hearts v Celtic at Murrayfield before Aberdeen v Rangers at Hampden

Hearts' semi-final meeting with Celtic will take place in Edinburgh

Hearts' Scottish League Cup semi-final against Celtic has been moved to Murrayfield and will kick-off at 13:30 GMT on 28 October.

And Aberdeen v Rangers will take place on the same day at Hampden at 16:30.

Both matches were originally scheduled to take place in Glasgow with an early afternoon start for the Dons' meeting with Rangers and an evening kick-off for Hearts v Celtic.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers described the process "as unfair".

"It just feels as if it's assumed that Celtic and Hearts should go to Murrayfield," said Rodgers, whose side have won the tournament over the past two seasons.

"And if we're talking about a neutral venue then it's certainly not neutral with Hearts having played part of their season there last year. I've never been to Murrayfield in my life. I would hope that we would at least have the possibility to train there at some point before we would play a semi-final there."

Both games can only be played on the Sunday at the earliest as both Celtic and Rangers have Europa League fixtures on Thursday, 25 October.

When the semi-final fixtures were originally announced last week, Hearts and Aberdeen stated their concerns about travel arrangements for supporters with both games taking place on a Sunday with reduced public transport provision.

And the Scottish Police Federation's general secretary said it would be "idiotic" to stage both games in Glasgow on the same day.

Hampden Park Limited waived its right to host both games and tournament organisers the Scottish Professional Football League looked to move one of the games to Murrayfield, which hosts Scotland and Edinburgh rugby matches and was also the venue for four Hearts home games last season during Tynecastle's renovation.

'An extremely challenging and complex process'

Celtic wanted a ballot to decide which semi-final should take place in Edinburgh but the SPFL have taken the decision to move their semi-final with Hearts to Murrayfield.

"In reaching our decision, we have consulted with Hampden Park, the Scottish FA, Scottish Rugby, Police Scotland, Transport Scotland via the Scottish Government and with the four clubs involved," said an SPFL spokesman.

"A wide variety of issues have been considered, including the ability of local transport networks to safely and efficiently handle the flow of fans from all four teams to and from the stadia.

"As everyone now understands, this has been an extremely challenging and complex process, due in large part to a lack of alternative fixture slots."

The league body added "it simply is not possible to satisfy the preferences of all parties involved" and that ticket allocations will be announced "in the next few days".

Hearts forward Steven Naismith commented on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "As a player, changes don't really affect us. I think I said at the time common sense should prevail. If somebody's made a mistake, just rectify it and move on. It seems to be what's happened and it kind of suits everybody, I think."