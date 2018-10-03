Yakou Meite: Reading forward signs new four-year contract

Yakou Meite joined Reading from French side Paris St-Germain in the summer of 2016

Reading forward Yakou Meite has signed a new four-year deal, which will keep him at the Madejski Stadium until the summer of 2022.

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast youth international has scored two goals in 27 senior appearances for the Royals.

"Yakou is a strong, attack-minded player who is capable of playing in a number of different positions," boss Paul Clement told the club website.

"He is a player who I believe will continue to improve."