Fantasy football: Tips for picking your Premier League team

James Maddison, Olivier Giroud and Harry Kane could all be good options this weekend

It's getting to the time of the season when the table is starting to take shape - and not just in the Premier League.

Fantasy football players are either feeling content with their start to the season or getting frustrated as they drop towards the bottom.

This weekend provides some fascinating fixtures in the English top flight, including a meeting between the top two at Anfield.

But what changes should you make to your team? Here are a few tips to give you a head start.

Big decisions as top two meet

The game between Manchester City and Liverpool, first and second in the table respectively, is arguably the most difficult to call so far this season with both sides unbeaten.

City have won four consecutive league games but they have lost three times to Liverpool in 2018 - 4-3 in the Premier League in January and twice in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in their past nine Premier League home games, but this week might be one to look elsewhere for defenders.

City are the top scorers in the league this season with 21 goals and have scored in all but one of their games in 2018.

In attack, many fantasy football managers are asking themselves the same question - stick or twist with Mohamed Salah?

Last week, the Egyptian - an expensive option for managers - was substituted in the 65th minute by manager Jurgen Klopp after another goalless game.

He has three goals in seven games this season, one fewer than at this stage last season.

Fellow forward Sadio Mane is Liverpool's top scorer this season with four goals and may be a cheaper alternative this weekend.

He has four Premier League goals against City, only scoring more against Crystal Palace.

Sadio Mane has not scored in his past three league games but has an excellent record against Manchester City

Fill up with Chelsea players?

Chelsea are the other unbeaten team in the Premier League this season so it is little wonder managers are looking to fill their teams with players from Maurizio Sarri's side.

This weekend in particular may be one to follow suit.

Chelsea travel to play Southampton, where they have lost only once in their past 11 visits, winning the last three.

Southampton, meanwhile, struggle against the so-called 'big six' - they are winless in their past 25 league meetings with Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Add in the fact Saints manager Mark Hughes has lost his past six matches against Chelsea and the Blues look a good bet for a win.

Eden Hazard, the Premier League's top scorer, is the obvious choice to bring in, but an alternative could be striker Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman has netted in his past four matches against Southampton, scoring five in those games.

Giroud scored twice for Chelsea at Southampton last season

Kane hitting form

After five matches without a goal for club and country earlier in the season, Tottenham striker Harry Kane has returned to goalscoring form in recent weeks with four goals in his past three games.

This weekend he comes up against a Cardiff team who remain without a win this season and have the joint-worst defensive record.

Kane could also have extra motivation.

He has scored against 26 of the 27 different sides he's faced in the Premier League - and the only side he's yet to find the net against are Cardiff.

Premier League top scorers Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 6 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 5 Harry Kane (Tottenham) 5 Alexsandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 5

Maddison a midfield option

Leicester have made an inconsistent start to the season with four wins, three defeats and no draws so far.

However, their past two games have both been victories, and Claude Puel's side have scored five goals in those fixtures.

On Saturday, they host Everton, who have kept just one clean sheet in their past 12 Premier League away games and have conceded twice in their three away matches this season.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison's good form has seen him receive his first England call-up this week and he could be one to bring into your team this weekend.

No Foxes player has scored more than the 21-year-old's three goals or claimed more assists than his two this season.

He has also created more chances (15) and had more shots (15) than any other Leicester player.

Chances created in Premier League David Silva (Manchester City) 20 Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) 19 Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) 19 Willian (Chelsea) 18 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 15 James Maddison (Leicester) 15 Jose Holebas (Watford) 15

Time to show faith in Burnley again

Burnley players, particularly defenders, played a key role in many managers' teams last season as Sean Dyche's side finished an impressive seventh.

The Clarets had a difficult start to this campaign, failing to win any of their first five league games - but in recent weeks they have improved with two straight wins.

On Saturday, Burnley play Huddersfield who have only scored three goals this season.

Both meetings between the sides finished 0-0 last term, with just 27 shots attempted across the two games - a joint-low for a fixture in 2017-18.

Full-back Charlie Taylor, who has started Burnley's past four league games, could be a budget option for managers with little money to spend.