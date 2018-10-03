Champions League - Group C
PSG4Red Star Belgrade0

Paris Saint Germain v Red Star Belgrade

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12Meunier
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14Bernat
  • 6Verratti
  • 25Rabiot
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Neymar
  • 11Di María
  • 9Cavani

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 23Draxler
  • 27Diaby
  • 34N'Soki
  • 50Cibois

Red Star Belgrade

  • 82Borjan
  • 30Stojkovic
  • 90SavicSubstituted forBabicat 45'minutes
  • 5Degenek
  • 23Rodic
  • 7Krsticic
  • 3Jovicic
  • 17Marin
  • 20Causic
  • 21SimicSubstituted forPavkovat 45'minutes
  • 31Ben Nabouhane

Substitutes

  • 1Popovic
  • 9Pavkov
  • 11Ebecilio
  • 15Babic
  • 22Barbosa
  • 29Jovancic
  • 77Gobeljic
Referee:
Artur Dias Soares

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamRed Star Belgrade
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home18
Away2
Shots on Target
Home12
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away10

Live Text

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Milan Borjan.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Nenad Krsticic.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Milan Borjan.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Second Half

Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 4, Crvena Zvezda 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Pavkov replaces Veljko Simic.

Substitution

Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Srdjan Babic replaces Vujadin Savic.

Half Time

First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Crvena Zvezda 0.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Filip Stojkovic.

Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Goran Causic (Crvena Zvezda).

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Crvena Zvezda 0. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Veljko Simic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Milan Rodic.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Crvena Zvezda 0. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Branko Jovicic (Crvena Zvezda).

Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

Milan Rodic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Branko Jovicic (Crvena Zvezda).

Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Filip Stojkovic.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Milan Borjan.

Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat with a cross.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Crvena Zvezda 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Branko Jovicic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Crvena Zvezda 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

