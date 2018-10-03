Scott McKenna: Aberdeen challenge ban over tackle on Odsonne Edouard

Media playback is not supported on this device Was McKenna's challenge on Edouard 'very reckless'?

Scott McKenna has been cited for "serious foul play" on Celtic's Odsonne Edouard but Aberdeen have challenged a two-match ban offered to the defender.

McKenna's notice of complaint from the Scottish FA relates to a tackle during the Dons' Saturday loss at Celtic Park.

And a fast-track hearing will take place on Thursday.

Edouard went off injured shortly after the tackle in Celtic's 1-0 win and their manager Brendan Rodgers described the challenge as "very reckless".

An Aberdeen spokesperson said: "It came as a total shock to learn that Scott has been cited for an incident where the referee deemed there was no offence committed and we have subsequently lodged an appeal."