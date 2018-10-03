Manchester United charged over late arrival for Valencia game by Uefa

It is understood both Manchester United and Valencia were late leaving the changing room, even after the new kick-off time had been agreed

Manchester United have been charged by Uefa over their late arrival for Tuesday's Champions League draw with Valencia, which delayed kick-off by five minutes.

The team coach was delayed in traffic on its way to Old Trafford from the Lowry Hotel in Manchester city centre.

United manager Jose Mourinho said they were refused a police escort.

But Greater Manchester Police said it has stopped providing escorts unless there is a risk to players.

It added that clubs had been consulted "over a period of months" to allow "adequate time to plan ahead for their journeys to the stadium".

United drew the game 0-0 and their Spanish opponents have also been charged for the late kick-off. It is understood both teams were late leaving the changing room, even after the new kick-off time of 20:05 BST had been agreed.

Valencia have also been charged for a kit infringement because their substitutes wore neck warmers with the manufacturers' logo visible.