Football and fashion: The hits and misses of football's travelling outfits
Football and fashion - these days, the two go hand in hand.
Modern-day players such as Paul Pogba, Hector Bellerin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain often make the "best dressed lists" in fashion magazines.
But there has been a trend of late for teams to provide the squad with "travelling outfits" for when they hit the road - maybe they don't trust them to dress themselves!
We have been taking a look at a selection of them and will leave it to you to separate the the best from the worst.
There have been some hits (Manchester City) and some terrible misses (Manchester City).
Nigeria at the World Cup - 2018
Traditional dress will always go down well, especially when you can pull it off as stylishly as Nigeria did at the 2018 Fifa World Cup.
The all-white tunics, paired with matching trousers and loafers, could have been pulled straight off the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.
Many players matched the outfits with stylish hats or the now customary trendy sunglasses - magnifique.
Manchester City for Monaco - 2017
One of the best decisions Manchester City's owners have made was putting Pep Guardiola in charge.
And not just for footballing results.
Having built himself a reputation for one of the game's most stylish men, it seemed a no-brainer to get his squad to dress just like him.
And that is what they did for a trip to Monaco in the Champions League in 2017.
Black polo-neck sweaters and sharp matching suits? It's a 'one-style-fits-all' job.
Barcelona's Champions League suits for Spurs - 2018
Certain tabloid newspapers rubbed their hands in glee when Lionel Messi and his Barcelona team-mates arrived in London earlier this week adorned in £4,200 Thom Browne three-piece suits.
The American brand was announced as the club's official provider of off-field tailored and formal wear "uniforms" earlier in the summer.
Jacket: Great.
Knitted waistcoat: Great.
Turned-up trousers: Chilly ankles anyone?
And, yes, we are aware there will be plenty of people shouting at us right now: "IT'S FASHION DARLING!"
Speaking of Barcelona...
Barcelona for the Champions League Final - 2015
Barcelona's then fashion partner Replay Jeans dressed the players for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, including for their arrival in Berlin for the Champions League final, complete with matching trainers.
Ok, it was 2015, but has double denim ever been acceptable?
Manchester City US tour - 2018
Usually you can't go wrong with an all-black outfit but City did their best with this one...
Italian brand DSquared were signed up to be the team's official fashion partner in 2017 and immediately created a collection for the team to wear on their travels.
They seemed to be hitting the right notes at first, but when the players arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for their Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich on their pre-season tour, they received mixed reviews for their t-shirt and shorts combination.