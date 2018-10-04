Sierra Leone coach John Keister: FA problems 'not my business'

Former international John Keister has been Sierra Leone coach since March 2017

Sierra Leone coach John Keister says he is not letting the possibility of a Fifa ban affect him as he focuses on the task of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Keister's side are set to face Ghana in back-to-back 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers despite the threat of a Fifa ban hanging over them.

Fifa is unhappy that the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) President Isha Johansen and Secretary general Chris Kamara have been set aside by the country's Anti Corruption Commission (ACC)

Outside interference into the running of a football association is in contravention of Fifa statutes.

"It's not my business to be honest. My business is football," coach Keister told BBC Sport.

"I'm concentrating on what I'm doing which is coaching the players and making sure we're ready for matches that are very important for Sierra Leone."

Johansen and Kamara are being investigated by the ACC over "abuse of office and misuse of public funds."

Football's world governing body is set to meet with both the Sierra Leone government and SLFA officials to address the latest impasse.

Separately Fifa is trying to address other issues in Sierra Leone football including an ongoing match-fixing investigation, delays to FA elections and the need for integrity checks on officials hoping to contest executive positions.

Sierra Leone are away to Kenya in November 2018 and then at home to Ethiopia next March - matches which could also be affected by a possible ban.

Keister has named a 21-man squad for their Group F matches against Ghana in Kumasi on 11 October and in Freetown four days later.

Sierra Leone's Umaru Bangura plays for FC Zurich in Switzerland

All four teams in the group are currently level on three points after two matches.

The Leone Stars skipper Umaru Bangura, who plays in Switzerland for FC Zurich, and Austria-based George Davies both return after missing the last Nations Cup game against Ethiopia due to injury.

Keister believes the return of Bangura will be a big boost for his team.

"His come back is very good for the squad and we're happy about it. Bangura is very important in our team," Keister explained.

"He's being regular and influential captain in the team. We missed him in our last game against Ethiopia."

Bangura says he is happy to be back is aiming to help his country qualify for the Nations Cup finals for the first time in 22 years.

"I hope my presence will lead to positive results for us in Kumasi and at home," he told BBC Sport.

"These games are crucial for us and we should try hard to at least get three or four points over the two games to keep our hopes of qualifying alive.

"It'll be very difficult to achieve our dreams of qualifying to the finals in Cameroon if we lose both matches."

Denmark-based forward Mustapha Bundu, a graduate from the now defunct Craig Bellamy Academy, gets his first call-up.

The 21-year-old was in the provisional list for their last game against Ethiopia but was not considered for the away fixture which they lost 1-0.

Finland-based defender Hassan Milla Sesay who played against Ethiopia is the only regular player missing in the list.

The group winners and runners-up all qualify for the finals in Cameroon in 2019.

Sierra Leone squad:

Goal Keepers: Solomon Zombo Morris (FC Dieppe, France), Alhaji Sesay, (Bristol City England), Mohamed Nabile Kamara (FC Johansen)

Defenders: Umaru Bangura (FC Zurich, Switzerland) David Simbo (Kurtulusspor Turkey), Osman Kakay (QRR, England), Alie Sesay (AOX Kissamikos Greece), Yeami Dunia (Standard FC), Kemson Fofanah (B93 Danmark)

Midfielders: Mohamed Medo Kamara (Kuwait SC, Kuwait) Alfred Sankoh (Al-Jabalain, Saudi Arabia), John Kamara (FC Kaisar Kazakhstan), Kwame Quee (UMF Vikingur, Iceland), Julius Wobay (Unattached), George Davies (FC Riga, Latvia)

Forwards: Kei Kamara (Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada), Alhassan Kamara (BK Hacken, Sweden), Christian Moses (Viborg FF, Danmark), Mustapha Bundu (AGF Arhus, Denmark) Mohamed Buya Turay (Sint Truiden Belgium), Sheka Fofanah (Al Nassr, Oman)