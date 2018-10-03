Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss confident of getting first win after Barnsley draw

Derek Adams led Argyle from bottom of League One last November to finish one place outside the play-offs

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says he is confident his team's fortunes will change after their impressive draw at Barnsley.

Rock-bottom Argyle are yet to win in League One this season, but drew 1-1 at Oakwell and had numerous chances to secure that elusive victory.

"This was our best performance this season," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"I think that we played like a team who should be further up the league than we currently are."

Adams, who has 10 players currently out injured, added: "They know they've been playing well, we know that where we are is not where want to be and the confidence in the group has always been there.

"They believe in their ability, we've been unfortunate in games this season, but we need to win games to get ourselves further up."

The Pilgrims are experiencing their worst start to a season in almost four decades, but boss Adams puts that down to a testing fixture list.

He added: "We've had a sticky start and we realise that, but we've been to difficult venues.

"Barnsley's not an easy place to come to, we've been to Charlton, been away to Portsmouth, had midweek games away from home in the League Cup, it's a difficult start to the season for us."