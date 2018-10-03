Graham Potter: Swansea boss says side getting 'better and better'

Graham Potter played football professionally from 1994 to 2005

Swansea City boss Graham Potter says his side are "getting better and better," after moving into the Championship play-off berths.

Approaching the quarter mark of the campaign, former Ostersunds boss Potter says he is pleased with the progress made by the Swans, who drew 0-0 at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

The Swans have the second best defensive record in the Championship.

"Performances are getting better and better, but we can improve," he said.

"Our start has been good, bad and a bit ugly I would say. We have been through a process.

"A lot has happened at the football club but the players have given everything. Their willingness to try is great. It's really positive."

Swansea have now kept clean sheets in three successive games and Potter admits he is happy to see his side built on defensive solidity, as evidenced by the rearguard action at Wigan.

"It is nice, you want to build an attacking philosophy but if you haven't got that resilience, the desire to keep the ball out of your net, if you don't have that collectively, you are on a rocky path," he explained.

"We had good chances, if we can reproduce the attacking performance regularly, we will score goals. Overall I am happy and proud. We pushed right until the end.

"We had some good passages of play, in the end we take it, another clean sheet and a good show of resilience."