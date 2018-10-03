Cabbage thrown at Steve Bruce: Aston Villa & police hunt fan

Steve Bruce's side have won three of their 11 Championship games this season

Police are working with Aston Villa to find a fan who threw a cabbage at the Championship club's boss Steve Bruce.

The vegetable did not hit Bruce, but he was angered by the incident before Tuesday's 3-3 home draw with Preston.

A West Midlands police spokesperson said: "A cabbage was thrown at the dugout from the stand. We are working with the club to identify the person."

Villa are 12th in the league table and have won one of their past 10 games in all competitions.

Bruce, who has been in charge for two years, said the spectator had shown a lack of respect.

"To say it's disappointing is an understatement for a club like this," said Bruce.

"Unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There's no respect for anyone."

Villa surrendered a 2-0 lead against the Championship's bottom club before scoring a late equaliser and missing a 97th-minute penalty.