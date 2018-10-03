Scottish League Cup: Celtic ask for ballot on semi-final switch

Celtic are aiming for a third successive success in the Scottish League Cup

Celtic want a draw to determine which Scottish League Cup semi-final is moved to Murrayfield, if plans to play both matches at Hampden are scrapped.

The holders have written to the SPFL to request that their tie against Hearts is not automatically switched.

The league body is considering moving the game to Scotland's home of rugby in Edinburgh on Sunday, 28 October, with Rangers meeting Aberdeen at Hampden.

It comes after Hampden Park Limited waived its right to host both games.

The SPFL has already held initial discussions with Scottish Rugby about using Murrayfield and plan further talks with the Scottish FA, Police Scotland and the four clubs.

The ties were originally planned for 27 October and 28 October, but the Saturday was ruled out because Rangers and Celtic play in the Europa League on the previous Thursday.