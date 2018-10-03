Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Rangers, Europa League

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney warns early Premiership leaders Hearts that the pressure will keep building, as the champions bid to recover from a shaky start. (Scotsman)

The new overseas broadcasting deal that the SPFL have struck will ensure their member clubs are not left over £4m out of pocket in the next two seasons due to the financial difficulties of their former distribution rights partner MP & Silva. (Herald)

Aberdeen and Hearts fans claim they have proved they won't be messed around by SPFL chiefs any longer after an apparent back-down on the decision to host both League Cup semi-finals at Hampden on the same day. (Sun)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has declared himself fit for Thursday's Europa League meeting with Salzburg after suffering a dead leg in the weekend win over Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Callum McGregor says he thrives under pressure and is looking to strike again on another European night for Celtic.(Daily Mail)

The Red Bull Salzburg side Celtic will play tomorrow are better placed to win the Europa League than they were when they reached the semi-finals last season due to the experience they have gained in the competition, says former midfielder Andreas Ivanschitz. (Herald)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was "disgraceful" after refusing a full-time handshake at Sunday's loss to Livingston, reckons Livi striker Lee Miller.(Daily Record)

Rangers legend Willie Johnston has urged manager Steven Gerrard to make teenage winger Glenn Middleton a regular in his starting line-up. (Herald)

Celtic star Kieran Tierney reveals that his dad delivers a post-match analysis after he gets home from each game. (Sun)

Australia could be perfect fit for Martin Boyle, says former boss Steven Tweed, who gave the Hibs winger his debut as a 16-year-old at Montrose. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis McGugan has been told he will not be offered deal with St Mirren.(Daily Record)

Ross County winger Michael Gardyne has been ruled out for at least six weeks after suffering a broken foot in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Dundee United. (Press & Journal)