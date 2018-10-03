African Champions League: Angola's Agosto and Egypt's Al Ahly lead in semi-finals

The winners of the African Champions League will qualify for the Club World Cup in UAE

Eight-times winners Al Ahly of Egypt and Angola's Primeiro Agosto nosed in front in their African Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

Ahly beat Algeria's Entente Setif in Cairo 2-0 whilst Primeiro scored late on at home to beat Esperance of Tunisia and take a 1-0 lead in the tie.

Primeiro will make history if they win their semi-final.

No Angolan team has ever made the final of the continent's top club competition.

Ahly's game on the outskirts of Cairo was played in a subdued atmosphere because of restrictions on fans, imposed following controversial chants aimed at the head of the Saudi Sports Authority, Turki al-Sheikh - who previously was honorary president of Ahly.

Nonetheless the home team scored twice before half time to take them to seven matches unbeaten in the Champions League, since coach Patrice Carteron took over.

In the earlier game, Primeiro Agosto took the lead with only 10 minutes remaining to record a home win against twice former champions Esperance in Luanda.

Primeiro coach Zoran Manojlovic was highly critical of the refereeing but delighted with the win.

"The refereeing was terrible and it hurt us a lot, but we managed to beat one of the best clubs in Africa," he said.

"I do not fear playing Esperance in Tunisia - we continue to dream of reaching the final."

The second legs of both ties will take place on Tuesday 23rd October.