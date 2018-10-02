Jose Mourinho: Some Manchester United players 'lack technical quality'

Jose Mourinho has gone four consecutive home games in all competitions without a win for the first time in his managerial career

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said some of his players lack "technical quality" after the 0-0 home Champions League draw with Valencia.

United have now gone four games without a win in all competitions.

Mourinho has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks because of the results and was involved in an apparent training-ground dispute with midfielder Paul Pogba last week.

"The players tried. They raised the level of their efforts," Mourinho said.

"They raised the level of their intensity.

"We tried to play but in some crucial positions in the building up phase we don't have the technical quality to build from the back."

Mourinho reacts to Scholes and boos

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes said before the game at Old Trafford that he was "surprised" Mourinho was not sacked after Saturday's defeat by West Ham, as "the performance was that bad".

Scholes also told BT Sport that Mourinho's mouth is "out of control" because of the way the Portuguese criticises his players and the club, adding that the manager is "embarrassing" United.

After the Valencia draw, Mourinho said he was "not interested" in Scholes' comments.

"Freedom of speech. Free country. You can say what you want," he added.

Mourinho also responded to the Old Trafford crowd's chants of "attack, attack, attack" during the game, and the boos which came at the final whistle.

"It's freedom of speech, especially for Manchester United fans who I respect 100%," he said.

Mourinho's 'mini wars' this season

'Police refused to give an escort'

The game kicked off five minutes late - at 20:05 BST - after the United coach was delayed in traffic on its way to Old Trafford from the Lowry Hotel in Manchester city centre.

"We left the hotel at 6pm hoping that 30 minutes would be enough which normally it is," said Mourinho.

"This time the police refused to do an escort so we came by ourselves.

"It took 75 minutes from the Lowry Hotel. The referee was nice to allow us to start the game five minutes later. It was not a problem with the club organisation."