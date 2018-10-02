Champions League reports

Hoffenheim 1-2 Man City

David Silva's dramatic 87th-minute strike got Manchester City off the mark in this season's Champions League with a victory away to Hoffenheim.

Silva capitalised on a defensive error by Hoffenheim's Stefan Posch before finishing into the far corner.

City had fallen behind after only 43 seconds when Ishak Belfodil finished through the legs of goalkeeper Ederson for Hoffenheim.

They equalised six minutes later when Sergio Aguero poked home from Leroy Sane's cut-back but had been frustrated from then on, and looked like only taking a point from their trip to Germany before Silva pounced late on.

Earlier Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann denied Raheem Sterling with his legs at the end of a rapid counter-attack in the first half, and dived high to his left to stop Aguero finding the top corner.

Aguero also put a volley over when unmarked six yards from goal and had a weak header saved in the second half.

City had a strong claim for a second-half penalty turned down when Baumann seemed to bring down Sane in the box but referee Damir Skomina chose not to give a foul or book the forward for diving.

The win gives City their first points in the Champions League this season after they suffered a surprise defeat by Lyon in their opening game.

They climb to second in the table while Hoffenheim, playing in the Champions League for the first time this season, fall to bottom.

Man Utd 0-0 Valencia

Manchester United failed to ease the pressure on manager Jose Mourinho with a goalless draw in the Champions League against Valencia at Old Trafford.

United, enduring their worst start to a league campaign for 29 years, started brightly, thanks mainly to the energy of recalled widemen Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez.

However, as the Spanish side grew into the contest, the hosts became more ponderous and disjointed.

Indeed, Valencia had the better chances either side of half-time until United rediscovered the impetus and energised not only themselves but also the home crowd.

Rashford clipped the top of the bar with a free-kick, but the Spanish visitors hung on for a share of the points that their performance merited.

United are second in Group H on four points, two behind leaders Juventus, who defeated Swiss side Young Boys 3-0 and will travel to Old Trafford on 23 October with Cristiano Ronaldo restored to their ranks.

CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid

European champions Real Madrid fell to a surprise Champions League defeat by CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Toni Kroos gifted the hosts their goal in the second minute with a terrible backpass that was picked up by Nikola Vlasic, on loan from Everton, and he fired past Keylor Navas from just inside the penalty area.

Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Mariano hit the woodwork for Real, as the Spanish side, without the injured Gareth Bale, pushed for an equaliser.

CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was sent off four minutes into injury time for two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent.

Nevertheless, the hosts held on to move to the top of Group G above Real, who dropped down to second.

Juventus 3-0 Young Boys

Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick as Juventus beat Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League to register the club's best ever start to a season.

Dybala struck twice in the first half for Juve, who were without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine striker, 24, completed his treble on 69 minutes to make it nine straight wins in all competitions.

That took the Italian champions past their previous best start of eight wins in 1930-31 - Juve won their first nine games as they won Serie A in 2005-06 but were subsequently stripped of the title for match-fixing.

Young Boys' only effort on target was a shot that was deflected wide on 61 minutes, and they had Mohamed Ali Camara sent off for a second bookable offence.