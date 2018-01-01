National League news - October 2018

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

You can catch up with all of the National League news from September here.

2 October

National League North side Hereford FC have named Marc Richards as their new manager following his departure from fellow sixth-tier club Gloucester City.

Richards has replaced Peter Beadle, who was sacked in September despite winning three league titles in three seasons at Edgar Street.