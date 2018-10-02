BBC Sport - Tottenham 'not victims' despite stadium and injury problems, says Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham are not victims - Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side may be in an unlucky spell with delays to their new stadium and injuries to players, but they are "not victims"

Spurs will be without Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli for Wednesday's Champions League Group B tie against Barcelona at Wembley.

