Referee strike failed to improve fan behaviour, says former official Kenny Clark

Assistant referee hit by a coin during Livingston's win over Rangers

The referees strike of 2010 has not brought about the improvement in behaviour towards officials, says former referee Kenny Clark.

Assistant referee Calum Spence received a cut on the back of his head after a coin was thrown during Livingston's 1-0 win over Rangers on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, it didn't bring about the change in the culture we would have hoped for," Clark said of the strike.

"Somehow it is seen as socially acceptable to hurl abuse at football."

Scottish referees went on strike in November 2010 claiming undue criticism and questioning of their integrity by managers and the media that had led to some receiving death threats.

"I don't expect overnight miracles," Clark told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "This will be a long-term thing if it's ever going to change because, let's face it, it is deep-seated in the minds of football fans that, if you go to a football match, you can shout whatever you like at whoever you dislike.

"You can shout at players and match officials."

Clark says there has to be "a sea change from the bottom up" to avoid further injuries to officials.

"If match officials are regarded as legitimate targets for verbal abuse then, in some peoples' minds, it's not very much of a step for that to become physical abuse," he said.

"We've all had experiences of seeing youth games or kids games and being appalled at coaches' antics.

"They have got to realise they need to conduct themselves in a responsible manner and teach the kids the right habits."

Police in West Lothian have appealed for witnesses to Sunday's incident, which they are treating as assault.

Clark was concerned that more incidents like the one witnessed at the Scottish Premiership match could result in more serious injuries.

"Of course the biggest worry about coin throwing in particular is the consequences could be far more severe than they were for Calum Spence on Sunday," he said.

"A coin could cause someone to lose their sight in the eye if it hit them there or thereabouts. It's really, really dangerous.

"I don't think some people think through the consequences of these actions - a bit like setting off fireworks or flares on the terracing."