Petr Cech: Arsenal goalkeeper faces month out with hamstring injury

Petr Cech has been Arsenal's number one since he joined the club in 2015

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech could be out for a month after suffering a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-0 win over Watford, his club says.

The 36-year-old appeared to tweak the muscle after taking a goal-kick just before half-time, and was replaced by German summer signing Bernd Leno.

Cech is expected to return to full training in "three to four weeks".

He could miss two Europa League games and the Premier League matches against Fulham, Leicester and Crystal Palace.

Arsenal play Blackpool in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup at the end of the month, before they host Liverpool in the league on 3 November.

The club added that French defender Laurent Koscielny, 33, could be back to full training in November, having not played competitive football since he ruptured his Achilles tendon against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League in May.