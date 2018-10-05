Irish Premiership: Coleraine boss McAree wary of Glenavon's firepower

Glenavon have lost just one league game this season while Coleraine remain unbeaten

Coleraine manager Rodney McAree is preparing for a "big challenge" at home to Premiership leaders Glenavon on Saturday.

McAree is still seeking his first win in charge of the Bannsiders after three draws, leaving them seven points behind the Lurgan Blues.

"Glenavon have a lot of pace in attacking areas - we know it's going to be tough on Saturday," said McAree.

"We have to approach the game with positivity and work extremely hard."

The in-form leaders have won their last four league games and sit a point above Linfield, who are not in action until Monday.

"If the boys put in a performance like those in the last few weeks then we'll have a chance," said Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton.

"But it's going to be really difficult with Coleraine on such a long unbeaten run but, as with every game, we'll go there to try and win."

Saturday will also see Ballymena return to their Showgrounds home, with its re-laid playing surface, after starting the campaign with eight away games.

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey will be in the Warden Street dugout for the first time this season

Newry City are the opponents and Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey has been impressed with the top-flight newcomers.

"I watched them recently against Crusaders and they were excellent - you can see the bond there, almost like a brotherhood," he said.

Stern test

"It's great to have Newry City back in the Premiership and we know it's going to be very tough.

"We've had three really difficult games and we've put in exceptional performances, although we only have a point to show from it."

It's a basement battle in Saturday's other game as Dungannon Swifts host an improving Warrenpoint Town side, who remain bottom despite avoiding defeat in their last three outings.

"We're confident in what we're doing here and you are starting to see it week on week," said Warrenpoint boss Stephen McDonnell.

"We're trying to build that model of consistency and will be out to win at Dungannon."

It will be a first home game in charge for new Swifts manager Kris Lindsay after be began his reign with defeat at former club Glenavon last weekend.