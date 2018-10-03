Champions League: Name the players to reach 100 appearances
-
- From the section European Football
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique could become the 36th player to make 100 Champions League appearances on Wednesday.
The Spain centre-back will reach the landmark if he features against Tottenham at Wembley.
Some modern-day greats have also played 100 games in the Champions League since its inception in 1992 - but can you name all 35 in eight minutes?
Have a go in our quiz below.
Can you name the 35 players to have played 100 Champions League games?
