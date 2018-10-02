Jadon Sancho: England Under-19 forward signs Borussia Dortmund deal through to 2022
England Under-19 forward Jadon Sancho has signed a contract extension to commit himself to Borussia Dortmund until 2022.
The 18-year-old winger joined the Bundesliga side from Manchester City for about £10m in August 2017.
"I'm very glad I decided to join Dortmund a year ago," he said.
In 124 minutes on the pitch this season, Sancho has assisted more goals - six - than anyone else in Europe's top five leagues.
He added: "Everything turned out to be true - this city lives football like no other.
"Here I can develop well. I am completely happy, satisfied and proud to be part of this team."
Last weekend, Sancho provided two assists as Dortmund came from two goals down to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 and move top of the Bundesliga.