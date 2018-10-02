Kieran Tierney: No drop-off in Celtic effort despite patchy form

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic's Kieran Tierney: Who's won the league after seven games?

Celtic's Kieran Tierney concedes that early season form has been patchy but insists "there has been no drop-off in effort or trying".

The champions sit fifth in the Premiership after seven matches, six points behind leaders Hearts.

"We know a few performances have been below our normal standards," said the 21-year-old left-back.

"But, when your standards are that high, there are going to be games like that and, for us, it's come early on."

Brendan Rodgers' side are seeking an eighth consecutive title and have completed back-to-back trebles in the past two seasons.

Tierney has been a mainstay for that unprecedented success and is determined to recover quickly from the club's worst start to a league campaign in 20 years.

Of the rocky start to their title defence, which has included defeats away to Hearts and Kilmarnock, he said: "We'll be looking to get that out the road and it'll hopefully never happen again.

"The last two seasons were incredible.

"I played a lot of games. We did well as a team, got great results. To say this early on 'I've not done as well or have done as well', it's still really early to compare to the last couple of seasons.

"If I get anywhere near the heights we've hit in the last couple of seasons, it'll be good."

Tierney suggested that there was plenty of time for Celtic to get back into the title race, adding: "Who's won the league after seven games?"