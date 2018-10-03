Aberdeen programme nails down hit cover ahead of St Mirren return

Interactive Aberdeen programme cover: From old to new The recreated programme cover in October 2018 The programme cover in January 1986

Jenny Duncan was captured for a football programme front cover after her dress got caught on a nail - and 32 years later it has proved a big hit again with Aberdeen fans.

It headed a poll of favourite retro covers among the club's fans.

And the image of Jenny and brother Michael has now been recreated for Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit by the same opponents, St Mirren.

"My friends at school were well jealous," Michael recalls.

"I remember someone from the club coming out and taking a photo and wanting to speak to our parents.

"I thought I was in trouble for something. Lo and behold, they asked if they could use the photo on the front cover of the programme."

Aberdeen artist in residence Dolly Digital has been creating retro programme covers this season and the one from the Dons' 3-1 win on 4 January 1986 in the Scottish Premier League was a clear favourite among voting fans.

It has been recreating for Saturday's programme using Dolly's children, Lily and Ollie.

In the original, Michael is pictured in a red Dons tracksuit handed down from his sister and with the name of her favourite player, the late Neale Cooper, on the back.

'We missed the players. I was raging'

Michael Duncan remains an ardent Aberdeen fan

The siblings were regulars outside Pittodrie Stadium in search of player signatures as their grandparents lived just across the road.

"Whilst we waited for them to come out, my sister, lent against the wall and got stuck on a nail," Michael told Aberdeen's club website. "You can actually see that in the photo and that is why we are laughing.

"Then, when the players came out, Jenny could not move. I was too scared to go and speak to them myself, so we missed the players that day because she was stuck to the wall. I was raging!"

The photo has also rekindled memories of how Aberdeen remained a family club even during the heady days of title wins and the European Cup-Winners Cup triumph under Alex Ferguson.

"I used to wear my football boots and shin pads to the game just in case they needed a sub," Michael added. "I remember Alex Ferguson used to stop every game and ask if I had my boots on just in case he needed me. It became a running joke, every week.

"Jim Leighton was my favourite player and I would get his gloves at the end of the season. They always had big holes in the middle of them."