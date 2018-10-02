Rangers sparked heated Livingston scenes by hand-shake refusal - Declan Gallagher

Media playback is not supported on this device Livingston's Declan Gallagher denies taunting Rangers players

Defender Declan Gallagher claims "heated" exchanges after Livingston's 1-0 win over Rangers were sparked by opponents "refusing to shake hands".

But the 27-year-old insists that none of his Livi team-mates goaded Steven Gerrard's side at the final whistle.

He was responding to quotes attributed to Rangers captain James Tavernier.

"At no point did myself or any other Livingston player seek to taunt Rangers players over the result," Gallagher said on Twitter.

Right-back Tavernier was quoted as urging his team-mates, in the wake of Sunday's defeat, not to get involved with players "who will try to wind us up".

The newspaper article was also accompanied with a photograph of Gallagher laughing in Tavernier's direction.

"As professional sportsmen, we always aim to represent the sport and the club in the right light," former Celtic youth centre-half Gallagher said.

"However, due to a few Rangers players refusing to shake hands at the final whistle with myself and team-mates, things did get heated.

"We are professional sportsmen who should act and respect our opposite numbers win, lose or draw."

Sunday's win lifts Livingston, who were promoted in May, three points clear of Rangers into third place in the Scottish Premiership, with Gerrard's side dropping to sixth after seven games.