Bakary Sako: West Bromwich Albion sign former Crystal Palace forward

Bakary Sako scored six goals in 19 outings for Crystal Palace last season

Championship side West Bromwich Albion have signed former Crystal Palace forward Bakary Sako on a deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Mali international was a free agent after leaving the Eagles at the end of last term.

Sako scored eight goals in 50 appearances during three years with Palace, having previously played for French side St Etienne and Wolves.

"He adds greatly to our goal threat," Baggies boss Darren Moore said.

