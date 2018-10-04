Irish Premiership: Baxter predicts 'humdinger' north Belfast derby

Crusaders and Cliftonville know a win will take them into third place in the Premiership

Irish Premiership Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Friday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and video stream on the BBC Sport website

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter believes the north Belfast derby against Cliftonville at Seaview will be another exciting encounter.

The champions lie sixth and a point behind the Reds.

"It's the first north Belfast derby of the season and we always look forward to them," said Baxter.

"They are always great games of football and it will be another humdinger - we'll analyse them and they know all about us."

It will be the first of 10 Premiership matches to be broadcast live on BBC NI television on Friday nights this season.

Cliftonville chalked up a third straight win on Saturday with a 3-1 home victory over Ards but boss Barry Gray wants more from his side.

"North Belfast derbies are always massive challenges - it doesn't matter what form either team is in," he said.

"It's going to be a huge contest and it's going to be feisty.

"Our performance levels against Ards will not get us a win at Seaview so we've a lot of work to do to make sure we're prepared."

Media playback is not supported on this device Gormley double as Cliftonville beat Ards 3-1

Injury-hit Ards are also in action on Friday night with a Clandeboye Road meeting against fellow strugglers Institute.

Ards have lost their last two league games while Institute, after a bright start on their return to the top-flight, are on a run of four defeats on a trot.

"I don't know any football club that could suffer the injuries we've got but it opens the door for others and we'll see what they can do," said Ards boss Colin Nixon.

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin hopes a new month will bring better fortune for the north-west side.

"We spoke about September being a tough month as we played a lot of the big sides - now it's over we can concentrate on Ards," he said.

"We can focus on sides who are probably going to be fighting down where we will be."