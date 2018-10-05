Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 5 October

Caernarfon Town v Bala Town; 19:45 BST: Friday's game at The Oval will be the first time the two sides have met in the Welsh Premier League. The Canaries have made a decent start on their return to the top-flight and are sixth in the table while Bala are fourth but have only picked up one point away from home so far.

Cefn Druids v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Cefn Druids remain in the bottom two following their 1-1 draw at home to Caernarfon. Huw Griffiths' side are three points behind Aberystwyth, who dropped to eighth after last weekend's home loss to Barry and are still seeking their first away win of the season. Druids won last season's corresponding fixture, 2-0.

Saturday, 6 October

Carmarthen Town v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Carmarthen Town v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Champions New Saints, who lost to Cardiff Met last Sunday, will return to the top of the table if they win at Richmond Park, where they secured a 5-0 victory last season. Carmarthen have gone three games without a win .

Llandudno v Llanelli Town: 14:30 BST: The sides have previously never met in the Welsh Premier League and have both had difficult starts to the season. Bottom of the table Llanelli's only win of the campaign so far came away from home while Llandudno will be aiming to halt a losing run after two league successive defeats, although they beat Rhyl 5-3 in the Nathaniel MG Cup on Tuesday.

Newtown v Barry Town; 14:30 BST: Barry go into Saturday's game three points ahead of Newtown having won their last two league games. Chris Hughes' Newtown will be looking to maintain their 100% home record but Barry won 2-1 the last time the sides met at Latham Park in February.

Sunday, 7 October

Cardiff Met v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Connah's Quay topped the Welsh Premier League after last weekend's victory over Carmarthen and New Saints defeat to Cardiff Met, the Archers' first ever win over the current champions. The Students have never beaten Nomads and lost 2-0 to Andy Morrison's side the last time they faced each other at Cyncoed back in February.

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 6 October: Mossley v Colwyn Bay; 15:00 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 7 October

Cyncoed Ladies vRhyl Ladies; 14:00 BST