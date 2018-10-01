Jodie Taylor: England forward out of Brazil and Australia games

Jodie Taylor was named England's player of the year in 2017

Seattle Reign forward Jodie Taylor has withdrawn from the England squad for their upcoming matches against Brazil and Australia.

The 32-year-old - who was the top goalscorer at Euro 2017 - has suffered a bone bruise and will also miss the fixture with Sweden in November.

Phil Neville's side play Brazil at Meadow Lane, home of Notts County, on Saturday.

They then take on Australia at Fulham's Craven Cottage the following Tuesday.

Updated squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Lyon), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City)