Aberdeen expect 50-50 ticket split in semi-final with Rangers

Aberdeen fans will travel to Glasgow's south side for the League Cup semi-final

Chief executive Duncan Fraser expects Aberdeen to get 50% of the tickets for the League Cup semi-final against Rangers on 28 October.

Aberdeen face Rangers at 12:00 GMT before Hearts take on Celtic at 19:45.

The scheduling of both semi-finals at Hampden on the same day has caused controversy, with the Dons and Hearts concerned about travel arrangements for their supporters.

"Our expectation would be a 50-50 allocation to start with," said Fraser.

"Historically, many years ago a group of Aberdeen supporters fought with the Scottish FA to ensure that Aberdeen received a 50-50 allocation."

Aberdeen is around 150 miles from Glasgow and the first train between the two cities on 28 October arrives 14 minutes after the first semi-final is scheduled to kick off.

The Dons previously complained to the Scottish Professional Football League about a Premiership away match against Kilmarnock being played at lunchtime on a Sunday and the Pittodrie side have played in national cup semi-finals at Hampden over lunchtime on Saturdays in recent years.

"We have been in this scenario before, I appreciate that, but those have tended to be on Saturdays and this is a massive game," said Fraser, who is open to rescheduling one of the semi-finals on a different day.

"Supporters of all four clubs want to be in attendance and surely to goodness we have to do everything we can to make sure that as much of a balanced support from each of them are there.

"There could be other solutions out there that will make sure that they have the best occasions they can be."